Coronavirus: India detects third case of novel virus in southern state of Kerala

India's third coronavirus case surfaced in Kerala with the patient having a travel history from Wuhan, Indian authorities stated on Monday.

The medical student is in an isolation ward at a district hospital, said the Kerala’s Health Minister K K Shaila, adding that the patient's condition was stable.

The state’s health department has put 1,924 people under observation at their homes and 75 have been admitted to isolation wards in various hospitals. Till now, 104 samples of suspected cases have been sent for tests. Of these, 36 results have been received and three tested positive.

Two earlier positive cases, also of students who came back from Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus, were reported from different districts of Kerala.

A total of 1,999 people, who have a travel history from China and other affected countries, are under observation in Kerala, of whom 75 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

“The remaining 1,924 are under home quarantine,” Times of India reported.

Coronavirus, which originated in Hubei province in central China late last year, has so far taken the lives of more than 300 people and has infected more than 14,000. Nearly 130 cases have been reported across the globe .



Several countries have put travel bans, with airlines cancelling flights to and from China and mass evacuations of citizens amid fear of a major pandemic, which could threaten exports and growth in the world’s second-biggest economy.

Indian evacuated 323 Indians from Wuhan and has kept them under observation in the outskirts of New Delhi, a government statement said on Saturday.

India’s national carrier, Air India, has canceled its Mumbai-Delhi-Shanghai flight until February 14.