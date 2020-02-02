Bodies of coronavirus victims to be cremated, China issues new regulations





BEIJING: China’s National Health Commission (NHC) on Saturday issued new directives and ordered that the bodies of coronavirus victims should be cremated immediately, Global Times reported.



The NHC has banned funerals, burials and other related activities involving the corpses of deceased victims of the novel coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, according to new trial regulations as China step up efforts to contain the spread of deadly disease that has killed more than 300 people and infected nearly 15,000.

“Bodies of #nCoV2019 victims should be cremated close by and immediately. Burials or transfer of the bodies not allowed. Funerals not allowed to avoid spread of the virus,” the publication said in a tweet.

In an earlier announcement, the Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs had advised people to hold quick and simple funerals and avoid large gatherings.

However, amid the mounting death toll and rising no of cases, the NCH issued new guidelines to be followed when a victim loses fight against the virus.

