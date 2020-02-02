close
Sun Feb 02, 2020
February 2, 2020

Bodies of coronavirus victims to be cremated, China issues new regulations

Sun, Feb 02, 2020


BEIJING: China’s National Health Commission (NHC) on Saturday issued new directives and ordered that the bodies of coronavirus victims should be cremated immediately, Global Times reported.

The NHC has banned funerals, burials and other related activities involving the corpses of deceased victims of the novel coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, according to new trial regulations as China step up efforts to contain the spread of deadly disease that has killed more than 300 people and infected nearly 15,000.

“Bodies of #nCoV2019 victims should be cremated close by and immediately. Burials or transfer of the bodies not allowed. Funerals not allowed to avoid spread of the virus,” the publication said in a tweet.

In an earlier announcement, the Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs had advised people to hold quick and simple funerals and avoid large gatherings.

However, amid the mounting death toll and rising no of cases, the NCH issued new guidelines to be followed when a victim loses fight against the virus.

They are:

  • The medical staff at the medical facility where the person was being treated are required to disinfect and seal the remains. It is forbidden to open the remains once they have been sealed.
  • The medical staff will issue a death certificate and notify the family. At this point, the local funeral services facility will be contacted.
  • The funeral services personnel will then collect the body, deliver it to the relevant facility, and directly cremate the remains. A cremation certificate will then be issued.
  • No one is permitted to visit the remains during this process. Relatives will, however, be allowed to take the remains after cremation has been completed and documented.

