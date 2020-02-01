Taylor Swift opens up on possible babies and future plans on 'Miss Americana'

Taylor Swift recently opened up on her future plans, prospects and on love in her Netflix documentary, Miss Americana. Since the moment it dropped, fans have been swooning over the star and her cameos.

During a heart-to-heart session with one of her friends Abigail Anderson, Taylor revealed her plans for the future as she approaches the ripe age of 30.

She discussed possibilities for new beginnings, however made it clear that she is in no way interested in the idea of having babies, as of yet.

Taylor was quoted as saying, “There’s a part of me that feels like I’m 57 but then there’s a part of me that’s like definitely not ready to have kids, definitely not ready for all this grown up stuff.”

She went on to say, “I kind of don’t really have the luxury of figuring stuff out because my life is planned two years ahead of time.”

In an attempt to cheer her best friend on, Abigail stated, “I think you would be an excellent mother, no questions.”