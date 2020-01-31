Why Taylor Swift decided to give this year's Grammys a miss

Taylor Swift did not attend the Annual 62nd Grammy Awards because she was not assured of a win, sources revealed.



The news of Taylor Swift missing out 'The Gammy Awards 2020' came as a shock for the anticipated swifties.

Some inside sources have revealed that the Shake It Off artist skipped out of the Grammys as she was not guaranteed to grab a win. Taylor’s team tried to know if she has won any big award and told the ones who were planning the show that she would only perform if she had won. Upon which the planners refused to bring any information to the surface.



The source stated, “[Her team] called and wanted to be assured that she would win the Grammy. And while it wasn’t an explicit demand, they certainly were fishing to find out if Taylor was a winner. It was understood in the conversation that if she’s not winning, she’s not coming to the Grammys.”

Another source revealed, “It’s widely known in the industry that [Swift’s team] called to find out if she was getting a Grammy, they wouldn’t tell her, so she didn’t go. It’s not uncommon [for an artist] to want to know. And everyone knows Taylor loves to win, win, win.”

A person from American singer’s team hushed away all the buzz saying, “I am on the record: These statements by anonymous, unidentified ‘sources’ are absolutely 100 percent false and laughable. She just didn’t go to the Grammys. You guys need to calm down.”

The famed singer was nominated for the golden gramophone including 'Best Pop Vocal Album', 'Song of the Year', and 'Best Pop Solo Performance.'