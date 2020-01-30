Harry 'suffered a lot' while protecting Meghan Markle and Archie after royal split

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have shocked the world with their decision to exit the royal family but what went behind the public’s eye was nothing too pleasant.

As per the latest intel on the two, newly-exited senior royal family members, the Duke of Sussex did have to suffer quite a lot after the groundbreaking decision that he made with wife Meghan.

As per Harry’s friend Nacho Figueras, he had suffered a great deal while trying to give protection to his wife and son Archie.

Speaking in the new ABC News special Royal Divide: Harry, Meghan, and the Crown, the polo star said: “his is a guy who is trying to protect his cub and his lioness from whatever it takes."

"I spoke to Harry a few days ago. He has suffered a lot from all of the things that have happened to him. He suffers a lot from people judging him," he said further.

Another one of Harry’s friends from his military days, JJ Chalmers had also earlier said in an interview to BBC: “When you look at the decision that he's made, I think at the forefront of that is to protect his family, because that's the number one rule, is to be a father and to be a husband.”

Harry had earlier, in his first official statement following the Queen’s announcement, had said that he was the one who made the decision to step away from the royal family with his wife and son, adding that the resolution was reached after "many months of talks after so many years of challenges."

"I hope that helps you understand what it had to come to, that I would step my family back from all I have ever known, to take a step forward into what I hope can be a more peaceful life,” he had said further.