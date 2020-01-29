Rihanna dating A$AP Rocky after ending relationship with Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel?

Rihanna split with Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel last week after three years of dating and it looks like she is already on her path of healing.

The singer is currently dating A$AP Rocky, according to a report in The Sun.

Rihanna and Rocky, who have been old friends, were seen getting cozy at the 2020 Yams Day Benefit Concert on January 17 — the same day the pop star and entrepreneur broke it off with Jameel.

About their romance, a source said, “They shared a hotel suite during that trip in New York.”

The source added that the Rihanna is hesitant of putting a label on their relationship, because her split with Hassan Jameel is fresh.

"They’re really enjoying each other's company," the source explained.

"It's really casual between them and she's not thinking about whether there's a future with Rocky. She's a newly-single girl having fun," it added.