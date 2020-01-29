Justin Bieber's new series 'Justin Bieber: Seasons' all set to take the world by storm

Recently YouTube Originals documentary series announced the release of a a new series, titled, Justin Bieber: Seasons and fans are in store for one of the most raw, intimate and eye-opening tidbits into the life of an artist in their most rawest of forms.

The record executive, Scooter Braun spoke about Justin, stating, “No one has ever grown up, in the history of humanity, like Justin Bieber.”

“No one has ever been that famous worldwide in an era of social media where every year of your adolescence you were the most Googled person on the planet,” he added.

The 25-year-old is one of the most popular and was in the list of the top trending musicians, in 2010.

His widespread reach and popularity will aid Bieber in showcasing the importance of mental health.

The first few minutes of the episode that has been posted already features the couple to Bieber’s hometown in Stratford, Ontario, Canda.

It goes on to say, “Starting out as a boy in front of the entire world and then transforming into a young adult — a teenager, and then a young man — everyone’s had to essentially watch him go through every phase of life,” Hailey says. “He has gone through so much in the last three, four years since his last album came out and he came out on the other side of some really dark times… He still is who he is and that’s why people are drawn to him, because he has a story to tell.”

Braun recalls, “I remember the day where he said he didn’t want to keep going, and it was a very tough one.”

“He just wanted to get away and feel normal. And needed a break for a while.”

“At the end, he was tired and said, ‘Look, I need a break,’ and he took a very long break,” Braun adds, “In that time he’s found his wife, he’s grown a lot. I don’t put any pressure on that timeline anymore. He’s earned the right to do it in his own time,” he added.

During that same year, Bieber also addressed issues following his tour cancellation.







