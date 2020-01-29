close
Tue Jan 28, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

World

AFP
January 29, 2020

Major 7.7 magnitude quake hits Caribbean off Jamaica: USGS

World

AFP
Wed, Jan 29, 2020

MIAMI: A major 7.7 magnitude quake struck Tuesday in the Caribbean northwest of Jamaica, the US Geological Survey reported, raising the risk of tsunami waves in the region.

The US agency said the quake hit at a depth of 10 kilometers (six miles), at 1910 GMT -- 125 kilometers northwest of Lucea, Jamaica.

The Kingston-based Jamaica Observer newspaper said the quake was felt across much of the island, lasting for several seconds.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii said that based on preliminary readings, "hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 300 kilometers of the earthquake epicenter."

Latest News

More From World