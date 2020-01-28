Taylor Swift gets love from Steven Tyler for ‘standing up for songwriters’

Taylor Swift’s battle with Scooter Braun is no news to the world. And while a number of Hollywood A-listers have stepped forward voicing support for the former, the latest to join the list is rock icon, Steven Tyler.

The 71-year-old Aerosmith front man expressed his support for the 30-year-old singer, lauding her for fighting for the rights of songwriters.

Speaking to HollywoodLife, the Dream On crooner said: “I think it’s the most beautiful thing. Dina LaPolt passed the Music Modernization Act just for that very reason so that people can sing and play and even get paid, maybe.”

“So, we went right for the neck. And she’s doing the same and so I look up to her,” he added.

The aforementioned Music Modernization Act had been signed into law for the purpose of modernizing issues pertaining to copyright for music owing to digital streaming-like new technologies.

Last year, Taylor in a publically-made Tumblr post called out Scooter Braun for purchasing the record label company that she was formerly associated with, Big Machine Records, which thereby gave him the direct rights to all of her first six albums.