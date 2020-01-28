News of Ellen DeGeneres interviewing Meghan Markle ‘categorically untrue’

News had earlier been rife about Meghan Markle choosing Ellen DeGeneres to conduct her first interview following her and Harry’s departure from the British royal family.

However, the claims have now been shot down by a royal source who termed the circulating chitchat about the interview as “categorically untrue”, while speaking to PEOPLE.

Another grapevine revealed to Harper’s Bazaar that as of now, the pair do not have any plans of addressing the media.

"No interviews with anyone have been arranged," the insider said.

Rumours had earlier started circulating about the probable interview after Daily Mail shared footage of Ellen DeGeneres getting asked whether she would be excited about interviewing the Duchess of Sussex.

Responding to that, Ellen had stated: “Sure, I'm excited."