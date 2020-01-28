Justin Bieber and Kehlani’s newly-dropped track ‘Get Me’: Check it out here

Justin Bieber dropped a treat for his fans with his new single which has unleashed a wave of elation amongst his colossal fan base.



The new track titled Get Me from his upcoming album Changes, features Kehlani, and has now been made available for fans and music buffs on YouTube and other platforms.

The freshly-dropped single had followed his earlier released track Yummy which depicted his relationship with wife Hailey Baldwin.

The singer’s upcoming album Changes will be getting released on Valentine’s Day on February 14, and will also be bringing collaborations from prominent names in the world of music including Post Malone and Travis Scott.



His new album will be his first in over five years, during which the singer had remained away from the industry.