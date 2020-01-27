Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20, 3rd Match Live Score Updates

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The third and final T20I match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Monday.
Toss delayed due to rain
Teams:
Pakistan:
Babar Azam (c), Ahsan Ali, Amad Butt, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Musa, Shadab Khan Shaheen Afridi, Shoaib Malik and Usman Qadir
Bangladesh:
Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Al-Amin Hossain, Aminul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Liton Das, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Mohammad Naim, Mustafizur Rahman, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rubel Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Soumya Sarkar and Tamim Iqbal.
