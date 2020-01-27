Priyanka Chopra pens heartfelt note as the world mourns the loss of Kobe Bryant

As the Grammy Awards 2020 began on a sad note following the death of NBA star Kobe Bryant earlier in the day, celebrities walked the red carpet with heavy hearts, paying tribute to the late basketball ace.

Amongst those who decided to pay a special tribute to Bryant was Priyanka Chopra who remembered the athlete through her Grammys 2020 look.

The Quantico actor turned to Instagram, posting a picture of her nail reading the figure 24, along with a caption that read: “RIP Mamba” with a heart emoji.

In another picture posted on her Instagram Story, the actor took a picture of stars at the ceremony paying tribute to the retired legend, and wrote: “Feeling his presence in his home."





Turning to Instagram with a series of pictures of Bryant with his daughter Gianna, who also passed away in the helicopter crash, Priyanka penned an emotional tribute.

"Kobe Bryant was my first real introduction to the NBA. I was 13 living in Queens NYC, the same age as his sweet little girl, Gianna. He ignited my love for the sport, competition, and striving for excellence. He inspired an entire generation. His legacy is so much bigger than basketball,” she wrote.

“This heartbreaking accident also took the life of his young daughter, Gianna. I’m shook and so saddened. My heart goes out to Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri Bryant. You are in my thoughts. Also sending my condolences to the loved ones of the other family and pilot in the accident. Being at tonight’s Grammys ceremony in his home at the Staples Center is going to be surreal. #RIP #KobeBryant #RIPMamba,” she added.



Kobe Bryant, 41, and daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, 13, were amongst the nine passengers including the crew, who passed away in a helicopter crash while on their way to a basketball game.