'Bad Boys for Life' rules the box office for a second-straight weekend

NEW YORK: Sony's "Bad Boys for Life" has left "1917" and "The Gentleman" behind as the film continues to have an amazing run at the box office.



The action/comedy starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as two wise-cracking detectives topped the domestic box office for a second-straight weekend, bringing in an estimated $34 million. That's just a 46% drop from its opening weekend.

The movie continues to impress and has taken $120 million in the US to date, while war film "1917" held at second even as it continued racking up honors. The Sam Mendes' film has piled up the awards, including top honors on Saturday from the Directors Guild of America, and is considered an Oscar favorite.

Universal´s "Dolittle" was on third place, taking in $12.5 million, a small fraction of its net budget of $175 million. The cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Emma Thompson, Antonio Banderas and Marion Cotillard.

Fourth spot went to new release "The Gentlemen", an action comedy from STX that took in $11 million.

Sony´s "Jumanji: The Next Level" was at fifth spot with $7.9 million. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Kevin Hart star in the action sequel.

Other movies in the list of top 10

At sixth place - "The Turning" with $7.3 million.

Seventh spot went to "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker", taking $5.2 million.

In the eight, "Little Women" ($4.7 million).

"Just Mercy" stayed at ninth position with $4.1 million.

Tenth place captured by "Knives Out" with $3.7 million.