Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan reach custody agreement after social media fiasco

Channing Tatum has snagged away headlines of late ever since the social media drama rolled out involving his current girlfriend Jessie J and former wife Jenna Dewan.



During the course of the fiasco, news was dropped about the former couple reaching a custody agreement of over their six-year-old daughter Everly.

As per a report by The Blast, the two will share a 50/50 custody agreement of their daughter while they have also agreed to not exploit Everly for any social media advertising or campaigns.

Additionally, they have also settled on an agreement to work with a counselor to help set a schedule for the holidays.

The news comes following Tatum’s fiery blast at an Instagram follower after their comparison of Jessie and Jenna.

“Hey Alex I don’t usually address [expletive] like this. But you seem as good as of terrible happy people hating thoughtless person as any of them. Why don’t you seriously think about what you're doing? It’s hurtful and I ain’t about it," he had stated.

“And ain’t nobody more stunning and beautiful to look at but even more as a human than Jess, And yeah that includes my ex. Sorry about your opinion. But what I said is facts. Just facts. Ok bye be careful with your actions it’s what you create for yourself,” he added.