Demi Lovato reveals her harrowing experience with drugs and her road to recovery

Demi Lovato appears to be a different person ever since her nearly fatal scare with drugs occurred. Since the incident the star seems to have awakened, with a more spiritual presence, since her healing began.

Demi has just recently decided to come out about the harrowed experience which ended up becoming the most difficult period of her entire life.

In her very first detailed interview with Fox News, since the hospitalization, Demi updated fans on her progress and shared her newfound faith. The singer detailed how God was the guiding light who helped her bounce back and find a purpose for her life.

She admitted, “I was not really a big church person, like even a month ago.” Adding, “I shied away from church for many years. I didn’t feel welcome. I was also, like, questioning my sexuality.”

Demi revealed that she initially found it very difficult for a church accept this aspect of her life, however, “I just found a place out here in L.A. that like accepts me for who I am, no matter who I love. And there’s no judgment. And that’s what I needed.”

“I tried to seek God through other experiences, whether that’s through other relationships or substances,” Lovato added. "And it’s just like, I had to realize that the God that I’m seeking, the God that I love and the God that I want to be my God is available 24/7, always at an arm’s length and constantly with me.”

The star noted the importance of self-love, stating, “I need to focus on myself and my relationship with myself and my relationship with God.”

Demi also mentioned that her manager Scooter Braun also played an integral part in helping her find a safe haven where she could effectively retreat and recharge. Even going as far as to bring her to a Bible study on a night she dubs “rough.”

“He was like, ‘Hey do you wanna go to Bible study?’ And I was like, ‘Wait, aren’t you Jewish?’” she recalled. “So he took me there and I just heard God clearer than I had heard him in a long time.”

The star concluded by saying, “I just feel safer and I feel renewed.”