SHOCKING: Billie Eilish admits contemplating suicide

Globally-recognized punk singer Billie Eilish has made a shocking confession pertaining to her battle with mental ailments.



Billie stated there was a time when she contemplated suicide. The Grammy nominee made the confession on The Gayle King Grammy Special.

"I was so unhappy last year. I was so unhappy and I was so, like, joyless," Bilie said, as reported by aceshowbiz.com.

"She couldn't go out in public without being recognized and most of her friends, unable to relate to Billie's new pop star status, had drifted away. Lonely and isolated, she fell into a clinical depression," host Gayle King added.

Responding to this, Billie said, “I don't want to be dark, but I genuinely didn't think I would, like, make it to, like 17."

The 18-year-old superstar then recalled the time she was alone in a Berlin hotel room.

"I think about this one time I was in Berlin, and I was alone in my hotel, and I remember there was, like, a window right there. I, like, God, I remember crying because I was thinking about how the way that I was going to die was, I was going to do it," she said.

“You know, there's a lyric in one of your songs where you talk about the end of me. When I heard that, I thought, 'God, I wonder if Billie was talking about herself'," Gayle said.

"I was," she replied, before concluding that she is doing better now.