Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Tigers struggle as hosts demolish top-order

Pakistan hopes to conclude the T20I series against Bangladesh when it will face the guests today for the second match at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

The visitors won the toss and decided to bat first — just as they had done in the first T20I.

However, unlike the opening match, Pakistan did not have to wait long for the first wicket. The breakthrough came in the second over when a fired-up Shaheen Afridi had Mohammad Naim nick one back to the keeper Mohammad Rizwan.

While the stadium was the same as the first T20I, the pitch used was a different one and had more grass comparatively. It meant that the pacers were expected to get more joy than they got on the flat track of the opener.

Mohammad Hasnain certainly was liking it better as he picked up his first wicket of the series, surprising Mahedi Hasan with extra bounce and getting him caught with a top edge.

The loss of wickets meant that the runs did not flow. At the end of 5 overs, Bangladesh had a mere 27 on board for the loss of two wickets.

Shadab Khan had Liton Das trapped in front of the wicket in a dismissal that was given out, seemed not out from the naked out, but was eventually ruled against the batsman even after the review. The ball would have nicked the leg stump by the smallest of margins.

Pre-match chatter

Of the fringe players who started the first T20I, only Mohammad Hasnain was an out-and-out failure, going wicketless and conceding 36 runs in his four overs at an economy rate of 9 — almost two higher than Bangladesh's innings run-rate of 7.05.

It would be unwise to break a winning combination and harsh to drop the speedster on just one performance, but coach Misbah-ul-Haq has been a habitual tinkerman, meaning it won't be a massive surprise if Muhammad Musa gets a look in.

A victory today will net Pakistan their first T20I series win since 2018. Back then they had whitewashed New Zealand 3-0 in the UAE. Since then, they have lost four straight series to South Africa, England, Sri Lanka and Australia — winning just one match in that span.

The match is scheduled to begin at 2pm (PST).

Playing XIs

Pakistan made no changes to the line-up, while the visitors brought in Mahedi for Mithun

Pakistan: Babar, Ahsan, Hafeez, Malik, ifthikhar, imad, Rizwan, Shadab, Shaheen, Hasnain, Rauf

Bangladesh: Naim, Tamim, Soumya, Liton, Mahmudukllah, Afif, Mahedi, Al-Amin, Shafiul, Mustafizur, Aminul