Taylor Swift decides to opt out of the Grammy Awards amid scandal

Taylor Swift has been riding high of late as she bagged back-to-back accolades and surged as one of the leading musicians around the world.

And as fans geared up to witness their idol take the Grammys by storm, they were in for some bad news instead as rumour has it, the 30-year-old Bad Blood singer will be completely opting herself out of the award show.

While it was earlier stated by Variety that the singer pulled out of her performance at the Grammys 2020, Entertainment Tonight claims that Swift will be skipping it altogether.

The Lover crooner was nominated for three categories including Song of the Year for Lover, Best Solo Performance for You Need to Calm Down and Best Pop Vocal Album for Lover.

The issue is yet to be addressed by the singer while details of why she opted out also presently remain undisclosed.

That being said, the award show itself has also been ensnared in controversy as the Recording Academy — which administers the Grammy Awards — was accused of corruption, sexual harassment by CEO Deborah Dugan who filed a charge of discrimination with the Los Angeles office of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.