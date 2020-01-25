Water taxi driver gives protection to Harry, Meghan Markle from paparazzi

Harry and Meghan Markle are settling well into their new life away from the royal family, in Canada.

And it appears the former royals picked the right place as their new home as all those around them are putting in all their efforts to ensure the couple’s privacy remains intact.

While earlier the pair’s new neighbours had vowed to ensure the two remain safe and away from harm’s way, another incident has come afloat where a water taxi driver refused to drive a reporter to the suspected place where the two are currently staying.

A report by CBS quoted the driver named Miles Arsenault as narrating the occurrence: “I didn't know at that time that it was Meghan and Harry's private residence. But I asked them if this was involving them and they admitted that it was. At that point, I said, 'You're going to have to hire yourself another water taxi company.'”

“It wasn't going to make or break the bank. I don't want peeping Toms. If I'm sitting out on my deck, I don't want it in my life," he added.

Earlier, their neighbours too had showed respect for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their privacy as one of them was quoted by AFP as saying: "What I've been really proud of is how our neighborhood has been so respectful and giving them space. And, you know, not getting over the top and trying to peek in."