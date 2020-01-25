Jennifer Aniston scares fans as she hides behind Central Perk couch: WATCH

Hollywood’s leading lady Jennifer Aniston is all the rage these days and her latest move for fans shows exactly why the world is head over heels in love with the charming star.



The Friends actor turned host for The Ellen Show recently and one of the segments that the star took care of featured her giving her fans a special treat by surprising them.

The Warner Brothers lot where Ellen DeGeneres’s show as well as the classic sitcom was shot nearly 25 years ago, showed die-hard Friends fans striking poses on the set of Central Perk before getting scared and startled by Jennifer who pops out from behind the iconic couch.

The 50-year-old Murder Mystery actor also later invited all those lucky fans to The Ellen Show where they got exclusive VIP seats for the course of the show.

She recently snagged headlines following her feat at the Screen Actors Guild Awards where she bagged an accolade for her performance in Apple TV's The Morning Show.







