Ellen DeGeneres's THIS announcement about Jennifer Aniston sends fans into frenzy

Jennifer Aniston is driving her unfathomable fan-base across the world crazy as she is all set to take over Ellen DeGeneres’s talk show The Ellen Show on Saturday.



The gorgeous actress featured in a short teaser, uploaded on Instagram by Ellen, wherein she can be seen talking to a roaring crowd getting crazy as she opens the show.

In the clip, we see an ecstatic Jennifer talk to the studio audience cheerfully and welcome guests, actor and comedian Will Ferrell, followed by famed singer Selena Gomez.

Ellen captioned the video as, “Tomorrow, my friend @JenniferAniston steals my show right out from under me.”

Jennifer was in the news lately for her iconic reunion with ex-husband Brad Pitt at the 'Screen Actors Guild awards 2020'.



Fans have been rooting the former flames to get back together ever since.