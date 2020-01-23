Jessie J, Channing Tatum couldn't stay apart as they get back together two months after split

Jessie J and Channing Tatum had momentarily left the world in frenzy following their split.

However, it now looks like the two couldn’t bear the pain of each other’s absence for too long as they have now officially gotten back together after a two-month period following their breakup.

An insider spilled to E! News, that the couple is “fully back together.”

“They took a few weeks apart but ultimately decided they really care about each other,” the source said.

"No PDA but both were in great moods and together the whole time while giving their opinions on different items,” the grapevine further dished the details, adding that: “Jessie has been staying at Channing's house this past week. They are super giddy around each other."

Earlier in October of 2019, E! News had reported that while the two were going strong with their relationship, things weren’t serious enough to lead to the two exchanging vows.