Zayn Malik becomes the knight in shining armour for a girl fighting cancer

British singer and songwriter Zayn Malik sure knows how to wow the world away with his melodic vocals but the artist has now left the crowd speechless after his recent generous donation.

The 27-year-old PillowTalk hit maker became the knight in shining armor for a little girl, named Caitlin Robinson, battling cancer as he turned to her GoFundMe page and dropped in a whopping GBP 10,000 for her treatment.

The five-year-old from Burnely, England had the full name of the former One Direction member written beside the whopping donation.

The description of the GoFundMe page, written by Caitlin’s mother Helen read: “My daughter Caitlin got diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma last year April 2019 since then she has undergone treatment several rounds of chemotherapy and mind therapy none of them has worked.”

“I need to raise money to get my daughter abroad to Barcelona for life-saving treatment which is not available in the UK on NHS please please help save my daughter.”

Daily Mail also quoted her where she expressed her desire to meet the singer and thank him for coming to her daughter’s rescue.