Brad Pitt says he has 'no complaints with life' amid Jennifer Aniston frenzy

The world may be after Brad Pitt to get back together with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, but the actor seems to be pretty content with where he is in life presently.

The 56-year-old Ad Astra actor while speaking to PeopleTV revealed that he is quite content with his life at this stage and has no complaints or desires that he wishes to fulfill.

“I got friends, I got lovely kids, I like my coffee, I like my dogs. I’ve got no complaints,” he said.

Brad shares six children with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie with whom the actor shared 14 years together including the two years of their marriage that came to an end in September of 2016.

Earlier in January, the actor had bagged the award for Best Supporting Actor at the National Board of Review Awards where he said his “goals in life now are pretty simple” as he only wishes to “be happy and stay healthy.”

The actor had recently snagged headlines with his former flame Jennifer Aniston after their brief reunion backstage at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, that left the world in frenzy.