'Hunger Games' prequel draws flak for 'humanizing' evil tyrant President Snow

The Hunger Games fans may have been elated after news was dropped earlier of a prequel but the detailed storyline comes as a bit of a disappointment to them.



Suzanne Collins’ had all bookworms over the moon after it was announced last year about the moving trilogy getting a prequel titled The Ballad of Songbirds and Snake. While all fans of Katniss Everdeen had been hoping for more of her in the prequel or even possibly some light on the roots of the Hunger Games, it has now been revealed that the focus will be solely on President Coriolanus Snow.

With the first excerpt of the book released to Entertainment Weekly, bibliophiles were given a glimpse into the prequel’s storyline that aims to humanize the antagonistic character of the tyrant and the ruler of Panem — the fictional world of The Hunger Games.

The prequel goes back 64 years from the events of the first book, throwing light on Snow’s origins, 10 years after the founding Hunger Games that came as a punishment to the 12 defeats districts’ rebellion.

“A teen born to privilege but searching for something more, a far cry from the man we know he will become. Here he’s friendly. He’s charming. For now he’s a hero,” EW describes Snow in the book that is expected to hit shelves on May 19, 2020.

Soon after the news was dropped, fans expressed their rage over the author attempting to 'humanize' a fascist dictator over his 'tragic past.'



