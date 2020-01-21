Priyanka Chopra named among world’s 100 most influential women, alongside Nick Jonas’s ex

Priyanka Chopra just secured a spot on the list of 100 most influential women in the world, and guess what, her husband Nick Jonas’s ex ladylove Olivia Culpo also features on the same.

Pee Cee found a mention in Create and Cultivate’s annual list of '100 successful and inspirational women’ under the ‘Entertainment’ category.

The global icon got featured alongside nine others, including The Good Place actor Jameela Jamil, lifestyle guru Marie Kondo, supermodel Tyra Banks and others.

Sharing her excitement over the feat, Priyanka tweeted, “Thank you @createcultivate for featuring me in this year’s #CreateCultivate100 list in the entertainment category. Click the link below to read the full feature as I talk about my experiences and everything I have in store,” she wrote.

Not just Priyanka, but Nick’s former ladylove Olivia Culpo also bagged a position on the list.

Olivia, a social media influencer who has 4.4 million followers, was named under the ‘Content Creator’ category.

Like Priyanka, who was crowned Miss India and Miss World in 2000, Olivia also won Miss USA and Miss Universe in 2012 and dated Nick Jonas for two years before ending the relationship in 2015.