Courteney Cox approves of Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt’s reunion and we have proof

Courteney Cox is rooting for the much-talked about reunion of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt that took the entire world by storm at the 'Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020'.



Jen’s co-star from the hit sitcom Friends, Courteney Cox, took to Instagram and proceeded to repeatedly like all four posts about the former flames’ heartwarming meeting backstage during the award ceremony.

Courteney, who is very close to Jen, remained by her side during the actress’s split with Brad Pitt and also with Justin Theroux after.



Just recently, Jennifer Aniston broke her silence about Brad Pitt’s reaction to her acceptance speecha at the SAG 2020.

"We've all grown up together. We really have and it just feels like a really fun night to celebrate and cheer each other on and keep working," she told Extra.