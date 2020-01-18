Bangladesh's five coaching staff members to miss out on Pakistan tour

The upcoming tour of Pakistan will see five members of Bangladesh's coaching staff absent from the tour, ESPNCricinfo reported.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) Operations Chairman Akram Khan, batting coach Neil McKenzie and fielding coach Ryan Cook had withdrawn from the series whereas, the board decided to pass up spin coach Daniel Vettori for the short series.

Furthermore, team analyst Shrinivaas Chandrasekaran will not be part of the upcoming series due to his Indian nationality while strength and conditioning coach Mario Villavarayan will also be absent on account of a fractured hand.

Therefore, a downsized Bangladesh camp comprising head coach Russell Domingo and physio Julian Calefato will travel to Pakistan.

The BCB is currently in the works of recruiting Ottis Gibson as bowling coach however, if the Barbadian refuses, the board is most likely to recruit Champaka Ramanayake who is part of the BCB’s development programme.

Earlier this week Bangladesh's wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim said he would not be travelling to Pakistan for the forthcoming series.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play three T20 internationals, two Tests and one one-day international (ODI) in Pakistan between January and April.

The Tigers will play three T20Is in Lahore from January 24-27. Bangladesh will return to Pakistan for the first World Test Championship (WTC) fixture, which is to be held from February 7-11 in Rawalpindi.

After the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League Bangladesh will play an ODI in Karachi on April 3 as well as the second WTC fixture from April 5-9.