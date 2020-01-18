Rihanna's romance with Saudi billionaire ends with a bang: report

LOS ANGELES: Barbadian singer Rihanna and Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel have reportedly broken up after nearly three years of together as a couple.



In June 2017, the 'We Found Love' hitmaker and the Saudi billionaire, both 31, grabbed the attention of headlines after their love come to light.

Now the couple have been rumoured to have split. According to the US weekly, they are no more together.

The couple's first photos of romance, emerged during a getaway in Ibiza in July 2017, inspired the viral hashtag #RihannaHasAMan when the news of their romance first broke.

It's rumoured on the showbiz circuit the couple had been going out for a few months before they were seen together.



In October last year, The singer/designer/beauty mogul gave a rare insight into her romance with the Saudi businessman as she revealed it was "going really well" and she was "happy".

It is worth mentioning here that they never made an official red carpet appearance together.

