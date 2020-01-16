Amir alleges T20 exclusion is clapback for Test retirement

Pacer Mohammad Amir claims he has been punished for retiring from Test cricket after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) dropped the fast bowler from the upcoming Bangladesh T20I series squad.

Amir, 27, shocked the Pakistan cricket fraternity in 2019 when he quit the longest format in a bid to focus on his white-ball career.

The decision was widely unpopular, especially as the fans and former cricketers felt the pacer owed the national team for giving him a second chance despite his involvement and ban in a spot-fixing scandal earlier in his career.

When Misbah, in a surprising move, did not include Amir in the T20I squad for the upcoming Bangladesh series, it created a frenzy on Twitter.

Responding to anchor Zainab Abbas' query on the topic, he linked his absence from the squad with his decision to quit Test cricket, although he later deleted the tweet likely over the threat of repercussions such an open display of dissent against the selection committee could warrant.

