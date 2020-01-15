Russia's Putin accepts government resignation, asks ministers to stay as caretaker set-up

MOSCOW: The Russian government has resigned after President Vladimir Putin's State of the Nation address, Prime Minister Dmitry Anatolyevich Medvedev announced on Wednesday.



President Putin has accepted the resignation and asked the government to stay as caretaker set-up until a new one is formed. According to the Russian news organisation, RT, he had suggested some changes to the constitution during his State of the Nation address.

