PSL ticket sales to kick off from Jan 20: report

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 will kick off its ticket sales from January 20, according to a report published in Daily Jang.

The league is expected to finalise its policy regarding ticket prices and other matters by Jan 18.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reportedly intends to keep ticket prices at the minimum in a bid to attract large audience to the stadia.

According to sources close to the PCB, the prices of the enclosures will range from Rs500 to Rs3,000.

It is expected that the ticket price of day matches will be significantly lower to the ones played under floodlights.

