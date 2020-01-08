Harry Styles sweeps Adam Lambert off his feet

Adam Lambert was undoubtedly the trailblazer as he stole the spotlight as a queer man in the music industry and as the niche grows, the singer is welcoming newcomers with open arms.

During an interview with Rollarcoaster Magazine, the 37-year-old Glee actor expressed his love for Harry Styles and all that he is doing which leaves him in absolute awe.

Speaking about the former One Direction member, the For Your Entertainment crooner termed him “really [expletive] cool”, adding that: “I love everything that Harry Styles is doing I'm like, 'Whoa! This is really [expletive] cool!'”

“This is an artist I like that's sort of doing his own thing, not following a bunch of trends, not getting sucked into people-pleasing, it sounds like he's doing it for himself and I think that's a similar path that I'm on,” he added.

He further spoke about being one of the first few to enter the music industry as it was still unfamiliar with the idea of queer men joining it.

"It was a little bit like unchartered territory, and it was exciting because I knew that it was a change, but it was also a bit scary ... The queer movement in music is like a whole niche now, it's this whole thing and what I love is that it's both a niche like a sub-category but it's also mainstream," he said.