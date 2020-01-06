close
Mon Jan 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 6, 2020

Golden Globe Awards 2020: A walk through visuals

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jan 06, 2020
Golden Globe Awards 2020: A walk through visuals 

The 77th Golden Globe Awards, organised by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), were presented on Sunday, in recognition of the remarkable performances given by artists all across the globe in 2019. 

With the event initiated by comedian Ricky Gervais, the night remained a top hit during the start of the new year.

With 34 nominations in all categories, Netflix dominated all groups of awards, with six nominations going with the media service provider’s production Marriage Story

Eminent winners of awards included Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Quentin Taratino, Laura Dern (Marriage Story), Taron Egerton (Rocketman), and many others.

Take a look at the 77th Golden Globe Awards via the captures of the day, and enjoy the glittery journey 

Brad Pitt Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Sam Mendes poses backstage with his awards for Best Director - Motion Picture and Best Motion Picture - Drama for 1917
Joaquin Phoenix bagging Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for Joker
Awkwafina poses backstage with her Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy award for The Farewell
Bernie Taupin and Elton John pose backstage with their Best Original Song - Motion Picture award for I'm Gonna Love Me Again
The cast of Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood poses backstage with their award for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Renee Zellweger poses backstage with her Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama award for Judy
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost
Ricky Gervais
Tiffany Haddish
Tom Hanks accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award as Charlize Theron looks on
The cast of Succession poses backstage with their Best Television Series - Drama award
Phoebe Waller-Bridge accepts the award for Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy for Fleabag
Quentin Tarantino poses backstage with one of two awards that he won
Michelle Williams accepts the award for Best Actress - Limited Series or Motion Picture Made For TV for Fosse/Verdon
Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio speak on stage
Laura Dern accepts the Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture Award for Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez and Paul Rudd present the award for Best Original Score - Motion Picture to Hildur Gudnadottir for her work in Joker
Pierce Bronson and Will Ferrell speak on stage
Patricia Arquette accepts the award for Best Supporting Actress, Series/Limited Series/TV Movie for The Act
Stellan Skarsgard poses backstage with his Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television award for Chernobyl


Latest News

More From Entertainment