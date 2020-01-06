Golden Globe Awards 2020: A walk through visuals

The 77th Golden Globe Awards, organised by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), were presented on Sunday, in recognition of the remarkable performances given by artists all across the globe in 2019.

With the event initiated by comedian Ricky Gervais, the night remained a top hit during the start of the new year.

With 34 nominations in all categories, Netflix dominated all groups of awards, with six nominations going with the media service provider’s production Marriage Story.

Eminent winners of awards included Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Quentin Taratino, Laura Dern (Marriage Story), Taron Egerton (Rocketman), and many others.

Take a look at the 77th Golden Globe Awards via the captures of the day, and enjoy the glittery journey