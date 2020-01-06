Golden Globe Awards 2020 dinner goes ‘meatless’ to create environmental awareness

At the 77th Golden Globe Awards, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association decided to make the pre-show dinner ‘meatless’ in order to create awareness about the increasing climatic changes happening all across the world.

The dinner, which catered around 1,300 guests in the reputed The Beverly Hilton hotel, was 100 percent plant-based, claimed by the organisers. While talking to a reputed news agency, the president of the organization, Lorenzo Soria said, “The climate crisis is impossible to ignore and after speaking with our peers, and friends in the community, we felt challenged to do better.”

“If there’s a way we can, not change the world but save the planet, maybe we can get the Golden Globes to send a signal and draw attention to the issue about climate change,” Lorenzo said.

According to the culinary team of the hotel, the most significant items in the dinner included chilled golden beet soup topped with shaved candy-striped beets and pistachios as starters, followed by King Oyster mushroom scallops and wild mushroom risotto in the main course, and a vegan opera dome dessert.