PFA destroys 18749 litres adulterated milk

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Saturday recovered and destroyed 18749 litres adulterated milk in an investigation spree across the entire province.

According to the authority, dairy safety teams of the PFA on the direction of the DG PFA Irfan Memon inspected 1817 vans of milk at the exit and entrance points of different cities across the province.

During inspection, as many as 18749 litres of adulterated milk in 162 vans was recovered and destroyed on the spot.

The PFA inspected 992 vans in the Lahore zone, 611 in Rawalpindi zone, 163 in Multan while 153 milk vans were inspected in Muzzafargarh zones.

The DG PFA said that adulterated milk was an impediment with the 'Healthy Punjab' vision of the government and caused made children as well as adults susceptible to diseases.

He vowed to continue the drive against the adulterated milk mafia.