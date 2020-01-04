Justin Bieber’s new track ‘Yummy’ is all about his love for wife Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber may have fumed a plethora of Selena Gomez fans but his own devotees are over the moon about his new single coming out.



As the 27-year-old singer dropped his latest track Yummy, fans couldn’t help but notice that the song is encircling none other than his ladylove Hailey Baldwin and their happy married life.

The Baby hit maker had announced a 2020 tour in December subsequently unleashing a wave of elation amongst his colossal fan base.

He had also announced on Christmas Eve, his YouTube docuseries titled Justin Bieber: Seasons, which will throw light on his journey filled with bumps on the road ever since his last album Purpose that was released in 2015.

Speaking in teaser of the docuseries, Bieber said: “As humans, we are imperfect. My past, my mistakes, all the things that I’ve been through, I believe that I’m right where I’m supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me.”



“I feel like this is different than the previous albums just because of where I’m at in my life. I’m excited to perform it and to tour it. We all have different stories. I’m just excited to share mine," he added.