Selena Gomez stuns fans with beach body pics at luxury yacht

LOS ANGELES: Selena Gomez seems to raise heart rates of her fans as she shared a series of stunning photos, in which the pop megastar can be seen soaking up the sun in green bikini aboard luxury yacht at a beach.
The 27-year-old music sensation was spotted in a dazzling green bikini while enjoying the sunlight on the deck of a luxury yacht off the coast of Hawaii.
The pop superstar is on much-deserved vacation with her new album just days away from release. The singer looks pretty gorgeous in a green bikini which is designed with a retro vibe through the square neck crop top and high-waisted bottoms.
She was, on the same day, was also captured on camera in a sheer white dress over her swimwear along with a matching hair wrap.
Selena's jaw-dropping look shows her a lady of high spirits after she opened up about the effects body shamers have had on her during an appearance in an event from back in September.
