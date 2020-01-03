close
Thu Jan 02, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 3, 2020

Selena Gomez stuns fans with beach body pics at luxury yacht

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 03, 2020

LOS ANGELES: Selena Gomez seems to raise heart rates  of her fans as  she  shared a series of stunning photos, in which the pop megastar can be seen   soaking up the sun in green bikini aboard luxury yacht at a beach.

The 27-year-old music sensation  was spotted in a dazzling  green bikini while enjoying the sunlight  on the deck of a luxury yacht off the coast of Hawaii.

The pop superstar is on much-deserved vacation with her new album just days away from release. The singer looks pretty gorgeous in a green bikini which is designed with a retro vibe through the square neck crop top and high-waisted bottoms.

She was, on the same day,  was also captured on camera in a sheer white dress over her swimwear along with a matching hair wrap.

Selena's jaw-dropping look shows her a lady of high spirits after  she opened up about the effects body shamers have had on her during an appearance in an event from back in September.


