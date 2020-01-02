Hanbin aka B.I drops new song and fans can't keep calm

Hanbin aka B.I, a former member of K-pop group iKON, on Thursday made a comeback dropping a single, months after parting ways with the group.

Thousands of fans were celebrating his return on Twitter, making the singer top hashtag trend in many countries.

#HanbinIsBack hashtag became one of the top trends on Twitter as fans welcomed the South Korean singer who is also known as B.I.

The song titled “Demo 1” comes months the singer cleat his past songs from his SoundCloud account and put his personal Instagram account on private.

“The fact that I could never tell you that I lived for you, that I couldn’t tell you until the end/ This stupid “farewell” why/ It wasn’t even familiar to me/ I hoped it wasn’t the end/ I hoped to be able to see you again,” the singer croons.

Hanbin was recently reported to have taken down a letter of apology regarding his exit from iKon, which was posted on his official Instagram account at the time of his departure.