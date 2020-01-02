China: Three suns appear together in the sky

A rare sighting, called 'sun dog' was witnessed in China when three suns appeared in the sky all at once.



The beautiful view occurred in Jilin province of China.



Scientists have clarified that the phenomenon is called a ‘sun dog’ - a rare occurring caused by sunlight being refracted through ice crystals.

According to the viewers, the phenomenon lasted for more than 20 minutes.