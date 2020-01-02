Rana Sanaullah says PML-N united in unconditional support to Army Act amendment bill

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah said Thursday the party was united in its decision to support the Army Act amendment bill that seeks to make future extensions in the tenure of the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) airtight.

Speaking to media, the former Punjab law minister said his party had decided to support the Army Act amendment bill , which is expected to be tabled by the government tomorrow (Friday), unconditionally.

The bill empowers the prime minister to extend the tenure of all services chiefs. The legislation will also ensure that the extension in tenure of a Chief of the Army Staff will not be challenged in any court of law.

"The entire party stands behind the decision to support the Army Act amendment ," he said, negating reports there was a difference in opinion on supporting the bill.

Speaking about the government's move to amend the NAB ordinance, Sanaullah said the purpose behind it was to protect the culprits in the Malam Jabba and Peshawar BRT cases.

The NAB amendment ordinance should have been introduced as a bill," he said, referring to changes made to the anti-corruption bureau by the government which are being seen by the opposition as a move to protect the influential.



The PML-N stalwart said NAB had questioned him about his income and assets. Sanaullah said he was given a 'detailed' pro forma which sought information on how he had acquired his current assets.



Government introduces amendments to NAB ordinance

As per the new amendments made to the NAB ordinance, the anti-corruption body will no longer be allowed to take action against government employees.

Moreover, the proposed ordinance also states that the property of government employees cannot be frozen without a court order. Furthermore, if the accountability watchdog cannot complete an investigation against a suspect within three months, the accused will be entitled to bail.

In addition, NAB will now only be able to proceed in corruption cases of Rs500 million and more.

Federal government approves draft of Army Act amendment bill

The federal cabinet on Wednesday approved the draft of the bill, which is expected to be tabled in the National Assembly tomorrow after consultations with opposition parties.

A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, headed by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, had met with PML-N leaders today for bipartisan support for the bill.

Later, the PML-N announced it would support the government’s bill as it "does not want the position of COAS to become controversial".



According to the copy of the bill seen by Geo News, the legislation shall be called “Pakistan Army (Amendment) Act, 2020”.