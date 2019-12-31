Karen Gillan takes fans through the decade with characters' collage

Karen Gillan is riding high on the success of her recently released Jumanji: The Next Level.



The actress has given back-to- back super-hit movies , amassing millions of fans across the world.

The actor on Tuesday took to Instagram to post a beautiful collage of characters she has played during the decade that ends today.

"10 years of characters for you," she captioned her post.



Check out here:















