Karen Gillan takes fans through the decade with characters' collage

Karen Gillan is riding high on the success of her recently released Jumanji: The Next Level.
The actress has given back-to- back super-hit movies , amassing millions of fans across the world.
The actor on Tuesday took to Instagram to post a beautiful collage of characters she has played during the decade that ends today.
"10 years of characters for you," she captioned her post.
Check out here:
Check out here: