close
Tue Dec 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 31, 2019

Karen Gillan takes fans through the decade with characters' collage

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Dec 31, 2019

Karen Gillan is riding high on the success of her recently released  Jumanji: The Next Level.

The actress has given   back-to- back super-hit movies , amassing millions of fans across the world.

The actor on Tuesday took to Instagram to  post a beautiful collage of  characters she has played during the decade that ends today. 

"10 years of characters for you," she captioned her  post.

Check out here:


View this post on Instagram

10 years of characters for you. #happyhogmanay

A post shared by Karen Gillan (@karengillanofficial) on




Latest News

More From Entertainment