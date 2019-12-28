Selena Gomez spent Christmas holidays doing this RARE thing: Find out

Selena Gomez is currently on the top of her game on the career front and is gearing up for the release of her album RARE dropping in 2020.



Meanwhile her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber is also reported to release his new album around the same time as Selena in order to eclipse her.

However, Selena had an amazing Christmas as she spent the festival making her fans’ wishes come true. The singer dressed up as Santa and signed around 4,000 copies of her album RARE and will be signing 6,000 more!

This was revealed by the 27-year-old singer who posted on Instagram, “Merry Christmas and many, many blessings to you and your close loved ones. 4,000 down 6,000 more to go RARE is coming out Jan 10th,” she wrote alongside a picture from her day of album signing, dressed in a cozy pink Puma tracksuit.

In addition to this, Selena also posted a series of pictures wherein she can be seen striking a pose in front of snow-covered trees and mountains.



Earlier, the singer dropped in particular tracks from the coveted album and teased her fans as to what's in store for them.