Taylor Swift getting closer to beau Joe Alwyn’s family as she spends Christmas in London

Christmas may be long gone but the details from what our favourite celebrities did over the break are still pouring in. And it looks like our beloved vocal powerhouse Taylor Swift had a ball as she spent some quality time with her beau Joe Alwyn.

The 30-year-old Lover singer seems to be going strong with her British beau as she flew all the way to London to spend the special holiday close to the Harriet actor while taking some of her family members along with her.

A source revealed to E! News: “Taylor spent the holidays in England with Joe. She was there for the week leading up to Christmas and spent time with Joe’s family and friends. Some of Taylor’s family also flew in from Nashville to spend time with them.”

It was further revealed that the singer used the time away from US to get some much-needed rest given the chaotic and drama-filled year she has had with the entire Scooter Braun and Big Machine Labels fiasco as well as the many feathers she added in her cap this year.

“Taylor has been spending a lot of down time in London. She doesn’t go out much other than to take a walk with Joe or go to the local pub,” a source revealed.



“They spend a lot of time with Joe's family and friends. All weekend they had people come over or they went to family members homes,” it was further revealed.

Moreover, the grapevine also dished details about the close relationship the Bad Blood hit maker shares with Joe’s brothers and his parents which is why she has no problem flying to the British capital from time to time and spending some quality time indoors with his family.

“There’s nothing really exciting or big happening. They just like the simplicity of life in London and visiting with family and friends,” the insider further added.