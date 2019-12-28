Justin Bieber hopeful for 2020 tour and album despite wrath from Selena Gomez fans

American singer Justin Bieber had stirred up quite a storm after he announced that his new album will be getting dropped around the same time his former flame Selena Gomez would be releasing hers.

And while the internet had reacted intensely against his move to seemingly overshadow his ex-girlfriend’s big comeback, the 25-year-old still has his hopes high.

A grapevine spilled to HollywoodLife about just how excited the Sorry singer seems to be about his new upcoming music and tour as he believes that it will be his best to date.

“Justin is so excited to get back on the road with his new music. He is in such a wonderful place with his marriage, his faith and his life that he wants to bring all his good fortune to his fans who have always been there for him,” the insider revealed.

The source further continued that the singer is also looking forward to doing things “on his own terms so it is just a great time for him and the fans that show up to the shows.”

“2020 is going to be a really great year for Justin and he is growing into a new man and ready to perform the best shows he has ever done. He has missed it for long time,” it was further revealed.



Justin had made the much-anticipated announcement on his Instagram as he dropped some dates in January including the one of his next single Yummy that will be getting released on January 3, 2020.