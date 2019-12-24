BTS drop massive tour hint, leaving fans over the moon

Globally-acclaimed South Korean band BTS has been making waves in with its massive fan base worldwide. Ever since the K-Pop band stole the spotlight with its successful world tour, Love Yourself, fans have been waiting to see the boys back on stage and they may have just received their Christmas present as the group’s label, BigHit Entertainment just teased a new tour in April 2020.



Taking to Twitter, the label dropped a poster that shows the reflection of all the seven members of the group. However, what has stirred up the buzz on the internet is the word 'Tour' written over it along with the caption: “April 2020. Stay tuned.”

While the dates have yet to be announced, the teaser itself was enough to crash the internet as the excitement of fans is surging through the skies.

One fan expressed their euphoria as they tweeted: “Christmas came early this year! Thank you BigHit! Thank you.” Another chimed in saying: “Reminds me of their reflection during their Fake Love perf at MAMA last year.#BTStour2020.”

However, many fans are keeping their hopes low as they seem to be skeptical and of the assumption that the poster is suggestive of their new music rather than their next tour.

"We’re working on our next album now, and I think we’ll be able to put out an even better album than you’re expecting. Please look forward to it a lot," Jimin had said at MAMA 2019.