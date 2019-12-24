Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez seem to clash over their upcoming music albums

The Pop superstars Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have been strategically tantalizing fans on social media for last few weeks with a series of cryptic messages about their new albums to attract a huge response from supporters for their upcoming music.

Both the music stars have come across each other over their upcoming albums and warmed fans up actively through their alluring posts on social media.

The prince and princess of pop, who had great bonds of understating and affection in the past, have appeared to clash over their music release.

Recently, Justin has shared a tweet with dates and photos attracting to new music coming soon. He wrote: “December 24, December 31, January 3... #2020”. And in his latest tweet, the singer shared a photo of himself with the caption: “tomorrow.”

One could reasonably infer that Bieber is planning to release new music soon, and a new studio album may be imminent. It would mark his first full-length effort since 2015’s Purpose, and given his string of massive singles in the interim, the album is sure to sell like gangbusters.



On the other hand, Justin's ex-girlfriend and a versatile singer Selena Gomez announced about her forthcoming album, Rare, which is slated for a Jan 10 release. It would also be a Gomez’s first full-length album since 2015’s Revival.

Rare’s lead single, “Lose You to Love Me,” became Gomez’s first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100. The singer has described Rare as "stepping into a whole new era of my life, and it not involving the horrible things, the abuse, the emotional chaos."

And shockingly, the announcement of new music from both stars has divided fans into vocal camps, particularly on Twitter, where #BieberIsBackTOMORROW and #RAREisComing are dueling for top-trending supremacy.



But, the time would tel that who would lead the Billboard charts with their enthralling music.