Jennifer Aniston still in love with ex-husband Justin Theroux?

The Friends starlet split up from her former husband Justin Theroux last year and since then has been unable to move on, a tabloid recently reported, adding that this is the reason she has not been able to find a new romance.



“She’s been out with several guys, but nothing’s really clicked for her, and she doesn’t want to rush into anything,” the tabloid said citing a source.

It added that the reason behind this is because Jen is ‘hopelessly stuck’ on her ex-husband.

Justin and Jennifer remain very good friends after their split, and the former even attended Jen’s Friendsgiving celebration last month in Los Angeles.

The alleged insider, however, maintained that the actor got “super flirty” with her at the party, and made a point of complimenting “her outfits and hair.”

The source added that Aniston’s friends are worried that her friendship with Theroux “may be doing more harm than good.

“It’s hampering her from seeing other guys. What doesn’t help is how Justin really dangles the carrot when they hang out, which could be why Jen can’t seem to move on. There’s a big part of Jen that would love to reunite with Justin. But here friends are worried that she’s putting all her eggs in one basket – and is going to wind up disappointed all over again.”

However, as Gossip Cop said, the claims are untrue.

While the two remain cordial and close to each other, there is nothing romantic brewing between them.

A credible source close to Jen confirmed that she is not dating anyone and is “very, very busy” with work.