Sun Dec 15, 2019
World

Web Desk
December 15, 2019

Dave Portnoy takes video controversy in stride

World

Web Desk
Sun, Dec 15, 2019

Dave Portnoy is an American Internet celebrity and founder of Barstool Sports.

The man recently became embroiled in  a controversy involving an explicit video.

The controversial video took the Internet by storm, with fans  voicing support for Portnoy on Twitter and other social media platforms.

The Barstool founder remained silent for a brief  time after the video was   leaked  but when he  decided to respond it had his  supporters in  fits.

Instead of  simply denying  presence of  any controversial footage, Portnoy's  team issued a hilarious statement on his official Twitter account.

Anybody would have buckled under  pressure after facing the sort of allegations which the American celebrity had to face, but  the 42-year-old   took it in stride. 

Portnoy's full statement can be found on his Twitter account.

   

